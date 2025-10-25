Alien, UFO or what? Mysterious lights leave cows ‘hypnotised’: Probe turns confidential due to national security

On the night of August 14, the quiet farming town of Candioti in Argentina’s Santa Fe province was shaken by a mysterious event. Around 10 PM, residents reported seeing strange white lights with violet flashes hovering above a nearby field.

Mayor Sergio Oreggioni alerted the police, and a deputy inspector was sent to investigate. On his way, a farm caretaker told him that the animals were acting wildly.

Also Read | Imphal airport on alert after spotting unidentified flying object: Report

When the officer arrived, he saw cows circling the light as if hypnotised. Horses were panicking and crashing into fences. The glowing object stayed still for a few minutes before disappearing without a sound or a trace.

The animals immediately calmed down, and no damage was found. The police filed a report, but two months later, the case was sealed by national security authorities. Locals are puzzled. That silent, eerie night has now turned into a lasting mystery in Candioti.

How it became a matter of national security After the mysterious light sighting in Candioti, police filed a routine report. However, the story quickly spread across the town.

Researcher Andrea Perez Simondini, head of CEFORA (the Argentine Commission for the Study of UFO Phenomena), formally requested access to the police report.

His request was justified under Argentina’s Access to Information Law. To everyone’s surprise, the provincial authorities denied the request. The case was classified for “public and national security” reasons, they said while citing three national and provincial security laws.

“The information cannot be provided because it falls within the exceptions provided for reasons of public and national security,” the authorities said.

This rare refusal turned a simple rural mystery into a state secret. The event added to a growing list of unexplained lights in north-central Santa Fe, often seen near farming areas.

Also Read | 2 UFOs in 2 days: Curiosity intensifies as unidentified flying objects frequent

However, what makes this case stand out is the sealed document. The internal investigation is ongoing. Also, there is a growing belief among residents that something extraordinary happened that night.

Earlier UFO sighting in Agentina In February 2024, an elderly couple from Argentina claimed to have captured photos of a UFO while on holiday near San Pedro de Colalao. Rina Juarez, 76, and her husband Rene were taking pictures of white birds when they spotted an oval-shaped object flying near power lines before it rose higher into the sky.