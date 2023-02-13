The sighting and shooting of ‘unidentified flying object’ for the paranoid US government has been going on for a week now, after a Chinese Spy Balloon was spotted flying over US airspace. Since there there has been reports of several unidentified objects flying over US and Canada.

While these incidents breed tension among the two countries, US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said that the UFOs could just as well be Aliens and not just Chinese spies.

“I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything." Reuters quoted General Glen VanHerck. "At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," he added.

This now changes dynamic of the accusations and allegation that seems to be increasing the rift between the East and the West. The comments by VanHerck comes after on Sunday, a US F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

“We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," said VanHerck.

US sent spy balloons more than 10 times in 2022: China

Beijing said Monday that Washington had sent balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, deepening a row between the two powers after an alleged Chinese surveillance craft was shot down over the United States.

"Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a briefing, urging the US to "change its course and introspect itself rather than smear and accuse China".

UFOs or spies?

The government's effort to investigate anomalous, unidentified objects - whether they are in space, the skies or even underwater - has led to hundreds of documented reports that are being investigated, senior military leaders have said.

But the Pentagon says it has not found evidence to indicate Earthly visits from intelligent alien life.

Analysis of military sightings are conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a newly created Pentagon bureau known as AARO, short for the cryptically named All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Their first report to Congress in June 2021 examined 144 sightings by U.S. military aviators dating to 2004.

That study attributed one incident to a large, deflating balloon but found the rest were beyond the government's ability to explain without further analysis.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued last month cited 366 additional sightings, mostly things like balloons, drones, birds or airborne clutter. But 171 remained officially unexplained.

"Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis," the office said in the report.

(With inputs from agencies)