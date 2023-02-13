Fish is a highly nutritious and delicious food that provides numerous health benefits and is consumed all across the globe. But, a recent video will make you think twice before eating fish. In the video, which is reported to be from a Japanese restaurant, the fish on the customer's plate appeared alive and grabbed the chopstick with mouth.

The spine-chilling video is shared widely on social media leaving people stunned. The video was captioned “Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick," and was originally shared on Instagram in February 2022 by a user name Takahiro.

In the video, a plate with salad and fish can be seen and when the customer probes the mouth of the fish with a chopstick, the fish opened its mouth and grabbed the chopstick. When the customer tried to pull back the chopstick, the fish resisted.

Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick😳 pic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023

The video has accumulated around 3 million views and more than 29,000 likes. The users on Twitter had a varied range of reactions to the video with some taking it lightly while some advising caution.

“That looks incredibly dangerous. Ive been in the culinary business for over 20 years, and never before have I ever served something living. It’s too much of a Liability and danger. Please make sure your food is cooked thoroughly," one user said.

“It’s something to do with the nerve system in the fish however, there’s no way I would even contemplate ordering or eating anything like this," said another.

With its health benefits, fish is part of daily food for many regions including India. It is an excellent source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues, and it also contains important vitamins and minerals such as Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and calcium. Omega-3 fatty acids are especially important for heart health and brain function.