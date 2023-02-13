Alive fish on customer's plate bites chopstick, social media reacts to viral video. Read here
- In the video, a plate with salad and fish can be seen and when the customer probes the mouth of the fish with a chopstick, the fish opened its mouth and grabbed the chopstick
Fish is a highly nutritious and delicious food that provides numerous health benefits and is consumed all across the globe. But, a recent video will make you think twice before eating fish. In the video, which is reported to be from a Japanese restaurant, the fish on the customer's plate appeared alive and grabbed the chopstick with mouth.
