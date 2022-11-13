All about Indian origin Nishad Singh, FTX core member under scanner for malpractices

All about Indian origin Nishad Singh, FTX core member under scanner for malpractices1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
- Singh, who had worked as a software engineer at Facebook , had joined joined Alameda Research, FTX’s sister organisation in December 17.
Troubles increase for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX as another member Nishad Singh, of Indian-origin who served as Director of Engineering at FTX is under scrutiny for financial practices.
According to report, Nishad Singh was among the inner circle of 30-year-old founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried.
"Gary (Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang), Nishad and Sam control the code, the exchange's matching engine, and funds," a person familiar with the matter told crypto news website CoinDesk on the condition of anonymity.
"If they moved them around or input their own numbers, I'm not sure who would notice," they said.
Singh, who had worked as a software engineer at Facebook , had joined joined Alameda Research, FTX’s sister organisation in December 17. Alameda Research which is at the center of the controversy.
According to hos LinkedIn profile, Singh took over as Director of Engineering at FTX in April 2019. He studied at Crystal Springs Uplands School in California and graduated summa cum laude from the University of California Berkeley with a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 2017.
News agency Reuters on Friday reported that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Alameda.
Crypto exchange platform FTX drew attention as relationship between FTX and Alameda Research, owned by Bankman-Fried that was taken down from the internet on Wednesday. CoinDesk reported that 40 percent of Alameda's balance sheet comprised FTX's FTT tokens.
FTX now needs to find about $8.0 billion to plug a massive hole in its finances and escape bankruptcy, reports say.
Binance on Tuesday announced its intention of buying FTX, before pulling out of the deal on Wednesday.
