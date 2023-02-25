All about Thomas H. Lee, billionaire investor who died by suicide

All about Thomas H. Lee, billionaire investor who died by suicide2 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- With a net worth of around $2 billion, Lee was best known for notching a 334% return from his 1992 purchase of Snapple Beverage
Thomas H. Lee who was a pioneer of private equity investment and leveraged buyouts died at the age of 78. The medical examination of the billionaire informs that the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Who was Thomas H. Lee?.
With a net worth of around $2 billion, Lee was best known for notching a 334% return from his 1992 purchase of Snapple Beverage.
Lee was born in Washington and his father Herbert was employed by the Shoe Corporation of America, established by his father-in-law, Robert Schiff. Thomas completed his undergraduate studies in economics and earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard College in 1965.
Prior to his private equity career, Lee worked for eight years at the First National Bank of Boston where he reached the position of Vice President by 1973, specializing in lending to technology firms.
He had a humble beginning and started Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners in 1974 using $150,000 he received from an inheritance and a loan from his brother.
He worked as chairman and CEO of the Boston-based firm till 2006, when left to start a new firm, Lee Equity. Till 2020, he invested around $15 billion through both of his firms.
“His firm bought Snapple in 1992 for $135 million, investing only $28 million of its own money. Lee then flipped it to Quaker Oats Co. for $1.7 billion two years later after boosting annual revenue from $95 million to $750 million," a Bloomberg report said.
Lee's firm took out around $927 million from the Snapple sale, which gave a massive push to his net worth.
“You’re better off paying a steep price for a great company than getting a so-so company at a bargain price," was one of Lee's favorite aphorisms.
He was known for targeting mid-cap companies with growth potential that had revenue of $300 million to $3 billion. The acquisition of Akron, Ohio-based Sterling Jewelers in 1985 was one of his early successes using his philosophy.
Lee was also an avid art collector and owned the magical works of Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock. According to Forbes, he also served as a trustee of Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art.
He married twice, first to philanthropist Barbara Fish and later to Ann Tenenbaum.
(With inputs from agencies)
