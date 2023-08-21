‘All Americans to get Covid-19 booster’: Joe Biden as new wave looms1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:35 AM IST
US President Joe Biden to urge Americans to get Covid-19 booster shots amid a new wave of infections says White House official. Moderna and other vaccine makers are creating updated shots to target new subvariant.
US President Joe Biden plans to urge all Americans to get a Covid-19 booster shot this autumn to counter a new wave of infections reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a White House official on Sunday as quoted by the news agency Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message