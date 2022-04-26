Apart from the severity of symptoms, the Covid-19 pandemic has also been about lingering side-effects in many people. Now, a new study suggests that all people irrespective of mild or severe symptoms are at an increased risk of developing heart problems in the future.

The findings of research at the Johns Hopkins University were shared by epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding on Monday via Twitter.

“IT SPARES NO ONE"—new @JohnsHopkins evidence has revealed that anyone infected with COVID is at higher risk for heart issues—clots, inflammation, arrhythmias—a risk that **persists even in relatively healthy people** long after the illness has passed, tweeted Eric Feigl-Ding.

The risk for heart issues—including clots, inflammation, and arrhythmias—a risk that persists even in relatively healthy people long after the illness has passed, the research said.

Major finding of the study

The major finding was that people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of all sorts of heart problems at one year. That included arrhythmias (irregular heart beats or the heart beating too fast or too slow) and atrial fibrillation (a fast heart rhythm in a particular pattern). We found evidence of an increased risk of stroke, of blood clots in the legs and the lungs, and of heart failure and heart attacks. The increased risk of a broad spectrum of heart problems was evident.

