'All eyes on Rafah': Israel counters new trend with 'what your eyes fail to see' | Explained
As 'All eyes on Rafah' trends on social media, Israel took to X to make a counter-attack against those condemning the strike against Hamas leaders in the Gazan city of Rafah.
"All eyes on Rafah" massively trended on social media after Israel pounded Rafah, a southern city in war-torn Gaza, last Sunday. Social media users widely shared and reposted an "AI-generated" graphic that read "All eyes on Rafah" to condemn the killing of over 40 Palestine civilians in Rafah.