All Eyes on Rafah Meaning: Why are Bollywood celebs using the trending hashtag to express solidarity with Palestine?
The social media platforms were filled with posts condemning Israel's action in Rafah, with an AI-generated image saying ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ going viral across the internet
All Eyes on Rafah Meaning: Almost 8-month long Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is refusing to die and is becoming more brutal as both parties fail to agree on a truce deal. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) started airstrikes on a refugee camp at Rafah and killed more than 45 people, including children, sparking a global outrage. The social media platforms were filled with posts condemning Israel's action in Rafah, and an AI-generated image saying "All Eyes on Rafah" going viral across the internet.