NEW DELHI : All eyes are on the birthday celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Monday, with China showing scant regard for pacts signed to manage their undemarcated border. India may consider using the event as a leverage to reset the terms of engagement with Beijing amid the tense standoff along the border.

India has banned 59 Chinese apps and held back Chinese investments and imports for the roads, telecom, power and small and medium businesses, to impose an economic cost on China for intruding into Indian territory at multiple points along the 3,488 km undemarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Tensions were simmering since early May and escalated further after a major clash between the two sides on 15 June, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Should the Indian government officially support the Tibetan spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations on Monday, when he turns 85, it will indicate that “Tibet has now become an active ingredient in India-China relations", said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Indian government had steered clear of this in the past, despite hosting the Dalai Lama, and the Tibetan government in exile, besides giving refuge to over 160,000 Tibetans, he said.

The Indian government has kept its engagement with the Dalai Lama to a minimum and mainly out of public domain, as China considers him a “splittist" leader on account of its perception that the Tibetan spiritual leader is seeking independence for Tibet besides being a terrorist.

In 2016, the then Indian president Pranab Mukherjee met the Dalai Lama as part of an event to felicitate Nobel Prize winners and in 2018, then minister of state for culture Mahesh Sharma attended an event in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama lives, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of his fleeing Tibet and coming to India. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the head of the Tibetan government in exile in India, Lobsang Sangay, to his swearing in ceremony. However, Modi did not invite him last year after being re-elected for a second five-year term, to ensure a smooth passage for a second informal summit between him and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

With Beijing amassing troops and artillery along the LAC in complete disregard for the provisions of a 1993 pact with India, and the subsequent deaths of Indian soldiers on 15 June in violation of other pacts, New Delhi is looking to revise its terms of engagement with China.

Should some “official statement come out congratulating the Dalai Lama, it will indicate that India is set to re-look at the ‘One China’ policy", said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal, who was in favour of a congratulatory message to the Tibetan spiritual leader. The policy refers to Beijing’s position that Tibet and Taiwan are part of China and not separate entities. In 2003, India had agreed that the Tibet Autonomous Region was part of China. However, in the past seven-eight years, New Delhi has stopped putting this down in official documents with China, in a move seen as not officially endorsing Beijing’s position, Sibal said.

Wishing the Dalai Lama on his birthday would not be a “make or break" signal, which could invite Chinese wrath, Sibal said, adding that the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force were well prepared to deal with any threats to the border should China try to escalate the situation. “This option should be kept in reserve," he said.

