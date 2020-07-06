All eyes on the Dalai Lama on his birthday amid India-China woes

In 2016, the then Indian president Pranab Mukherjee met the Dalai Lama as part of an event to felicitate Nobel Prize winners and in 2018, then minister of state for culture Mahesh Sharma attended an event in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama lives, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of his fleeing Tibet and coming to India. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the head of the Tibetan government in exile in India, Lobsang Sangay, to his swearing in ceremony. However, Modi did not invite him last year after being re-elected for a second five-year term, to ensure a smooth passage for a second informal summit between him and Chinese president Xi Jinping.