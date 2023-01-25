All flights at Berlin airport cancelled for a day as workers strike over wages

All passenger flights at Berlin's airport have been cancelled or Wednesday due to a strike organised by the Verdi union, which represents public sector workers. This has resulted in the disruption of international air travel to and from the German capital. The strike has resulted in the cancellation of 300 takeoffs and landings, affecting approximately 35,000 passengers. Major airlines such as EasyJet and Lufthansa have been impacted by the strike.

