All flights in US 'grounded' after major system failure: Reports
- This has sparked travel chaos for thousands of passengers who are either planning to travel or stuck at the airports.
After the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a catastrophic system error on 11 January, all flights across the United States have been grounded indefinitely, reported several international media.
This has sparked travel chaos for thousands of passengers who are either planning to travel or stuck at the airports.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
