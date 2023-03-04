All hypotheses on table, countries should share intelligence on origin of Covid 19: WHO2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- WHO said that the information about the origins of Covid 19 virus is not about blaming someone
The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged all countries of the world to gather intelligence about the origins of the Covid-19 virus and share that with the global health body. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also affirmed that all hypotheses on the origins of the virus remain on the table.
