All Party Meet LIVE: Rajnath chairs the meeting, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar, others attend

All Party Meet LIVE: The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis today, 25 March.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the meeting that began at 5 PM at the Parliament complex.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are present at the meeting, news agency ANI said.
Leaders from other parties, including Sasmit Patra (BJD), Lallan Singh (JDU), Mukul Wasnik, and Tariq Anwar, Dharmendra Yadav from SP, and John Brittas from CPIM, have also arrived, the agency said.
The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.
The all-party meeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Parliament on the situation in West Asia. In his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to develop strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among others, to mitigate the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.
Oppn seeks debate
Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has said instead of the meeting a debate on West Asia crisis should have been held during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Tuesday that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting, as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala. But Gandhi cancelled his Kerala visit due to concerns about his mother, Sonia Gandhi's, health. Sonia is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
Follow Live Updates on All Party meeting here
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for reportedly skipping a government-convened all-party meeting on the escalating West Asia conflict. Naresh Mhaske termed the absence of the Leader of Opposition from the all-party meeting as “unfortunate,” reported ANI
BJP MP Shashank Mani called for a united response, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for collective effort.
“The opposition should work responsibly. Prime Minister Modi has said that everyone's efforts are needed in this. This disaster is not of our making but has come from outside. So we should work together on this,” Mani said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia.
“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Modi said.
An all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis has begun at Parliament, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are present at the meeting.
Leaders from other parties, including Sasmit Patra (BJD), Lallan Singh (JDU), Mukul Wasnik, and Tariq Anwar, Dharmendra Yadav from SP, and John Brittas from CPIM, have also arrived.
– ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how India faced the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global supply chain disruptions.
“In the past too, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on the farmers,“ Modi said in his address in Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis on Monday.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for a coordinated response from the Centre and states to deal with the challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict. Modi called the situation in the Middle East ‘worrisome’
“In the coming times, this crisis will be a major test for our country, and the cooperation of states will be crucial for success. Therefore, through this House, I would like to make a few requests to all state governments,” he said.
TMC MP Saugata Roy said he will not attend the all -party meeting on the West Asia crisis called by the Centre.
“The entire fight is ongoing with the BJP, what meeting will we hold with them?...” Roy said when asked about the meeting, according to news agency ANI.
The conflict in West Asia is in its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend the all-party meeting called by the government on the West Asia Crisis.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has arrived for th emeeting
Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Sanjay Jha of the Janata Dal (United) and Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of Congress have arrived for the meeting.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said there is a war underway and that India has nothing to do with it.
"But when such a big war is going on, there is collateral damage. There are difficulties... But this is the time the nation has to rally as one. The nation has to come together to face the challenges of the time. This is where I think efforts of the responsible dwellers come to play..." he said.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vikram Misri have arrived for the all-party meeting convened by the Centre to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis.
The meeting is expected to see detailed briefings by top officials.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to be present