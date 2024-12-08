All Indians in Syria are safe, embassy in Damascus remains operational: Sources

Amid the ongoing crisis in Syria, government sources on Sunday said that all Indian nationals in Syria are all safe, and the embassy remains operational in Damascus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, the Syrian government collapsed, ending the over two-decade-long rule of President Bashar al-Assad after Islamist rebels captured power.

The Indian embassy remains operational in Damascus, reported PTI quoting sources.

"The Embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe," said a source.

According to official data, there are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations.

Assad reportedly fled the country for an undisclosed location, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian government issued a travel advisory for Syria, strongly advising Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country until further notice.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

Meanwhile, Bashar al-Assad's whereabouts remain unknown.

Two senior army officers said Assad had boarded a plane early on Sunday in Damascus for an unknown destination, reported Reuters.

Russia, one of Assad's closest allies, confirmed that Assad had left Syria but did not say where he was, including whether Moscow had given him refuge.