‘All men 16 years and above…’: Israel forces storm into Gaza's Al Shifa hospital; patients, staff ‘being interrogated’
Around 1,000 Palestinian males were ordered to assembly in the hospital's main courtyard, and some of them were ‘stripped naked’ to search for weapons, news agency AFP reported.
Israeli forces on November 15 stormed into the Al Shifa hospital, the main medical facility in the besieged Gaza Strip, alleging that it was partly being used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a hideout and for storage of weapons.
