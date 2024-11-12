‘All my training is American’: Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto dials Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden meeting

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory during a phone call after arriving in Washington. He also expressed interest in US investments in Indonesia during meetings with company representatives.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory during a phone call shortly after arriving in Washington for an official visit. This visit includes a scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Also Read: India to gain from Donald Trump’s presidency, expects Moody’s

As reported by Reuters, Prabowo, who has expressed his intention to pursue a non-aligned foreign policy, shared a video of the call to Trump, which took place after his arrival from China, where he had met with President Xi Jinping on his first overseas trip since taking office last month.

"Wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally, sir," Prabowo said in the video of the call posted on his social media accounts.

"We'll do that, anytime you want," Trump replied.

Prabowo's office said he made the call on Monday after arriving in Washington. It did not immediately respond when asked if he is scheduled to meet Trump in person.

Trump described his election victory as amazing, and giving him a big mandate. “We had tremendous success. The most successful in over 100 years, they say,” he said.

Trump also said the Indonesian President was "very respected," and praised his English, to which Prabowo, a former special forces commander, replied: “All my training is American, sir.”

Prabowo expressed his shock over the assassination attempt on Trump during campaigning, and relief that he had survived.

Also Read: ‘I was proud to work…’: Nikki Haley’s first reaction to Donald Trump’s decision to exclude her from the White House team

"Yes, I got very lucky. I just happened to be in the right place with the right direction, otherwise I wouldn't be talking to you right now," Trump replied.

Prabowo Subianto also held meetings with several U.S. company representatives in Washington, according to his office. Among those he met were officials from Freeport McMoRan and the energy company Chevron. During these discussions, Prabowo encouraged the companies to invest in Indonesia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

