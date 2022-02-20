All signs suggest Russia plans 'full-fledged' attack on Ukraine: NATO chief

The signals coming out of Russia suggest that Moscow is readying for a 'full-fledged attack' on Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said

The signals coming out of Russia suggest that Moscow is readying for a "full-fledged attack" on Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday, echoing US warnings of an imminent invasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

