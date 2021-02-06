OPEN APP
Home >News >World >All UK travellers to be tested for Covid 19 twice upon arrival
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)

All UK travellers to be tested for Covid 19 twice upon arrival

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 06:23 AM IST Reuters

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The researchers said that with the prolonged period of swine fever circulating in China, natural variants would inevitably appear.

Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware.

Joe Biden vows to provide employment, coronavirus vaccinations

2 min read . 07:59 AM IST
UN agency says COVAX bottlenecks need to be urgently addressed

UN agency says COVAX bottlenecks need to be addressed urgently

1 min read . 07:14 AM IST
Biden says no need for Trump to sit for intelligence briefings

Trump should not receive intelligence briefings: Prez Biden

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST

Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots, the Telegraph reported, adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week.

The UK government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout