All UK travellers to be tested for Covid 19 twice upon arrival
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

All UK travellers to be tested for Covid 19 twice upon arrival

1 min read . 06:23 AM IST Reuters

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots.

The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots.

Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots, the Telegraph reported, adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week.

The UK government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

