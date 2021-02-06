All UK travellers to be tested for Covid 19 twice upon arrival

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots, the Telegraph reported, adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week.
The UK government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.