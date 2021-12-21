All you need to know about Covid test kits as cases surge again

A PCR test, which identifies the genetic material from the virus, has to be checked and interpreted by a laboratory. It can take up to two days to get your results, and they’re also more expensive than lateral flows. PCRs are more sensitive at picking up the virus, because the genetic material you might have in your samples is amplified in the lab. That means it can pick up the illness earlier than the rapid test. A PCR can detect the virus as early as day two and up to 16 days after infection, according to the Robert Koch Institute.