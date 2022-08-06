All you need to know about long Covid-19 symptoms: 10 points

One in eight adults who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, develops long term Covid-19 symptoms like chest pain, back pain, nausea, painful muscles, difficulties with breathing, lump in the throat, general tiredness, heavy arms or legs, etc, according to a new study published in The Lancet journal. Notably, this is the first study which is able to identify which persistent symptoms are particularly related to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

