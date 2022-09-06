All you need to know about Wikipedia's 'public edit' policy and its credibility

Wikipedia pages can be easily edited by anyone by just clicking on the ‘edit’ button that is right next to subheads
One doesn't even need a Wikipedia account for making the changes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page being vandalised drew flak regarding the protocol that the company follows to maintain its credibility. So much so, that the telecom ministry had to step in to question its integrity commenting ‘no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation.’
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page being vandalised drew flak regarding the protocol that the company follows to maintain its credibility. So much so, that the telecom ministry had to step in to question its integrity commenting ‘no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation.’
For the uninitiated, Arshdeep became a subject of trolling for dropping a crucial catch that resulted in the defeat of his side against Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals. Soon after that, the word India was replaced with Khalistan on Singh's Wikipedia page by an anonymous user even as these changes were shortly undone by another editor.
For the uninitiated, Arshdeep became a subject of trolling for dropping a crucial catch that resulted in the defeat of his side against Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals. Soon after that, the word India was replaced with Khalistan on Singh's Wikipedia page by an anonymous user even as these changes were shortly undone by another editor.
The edit history of Arshdeep's Wikipedia page revealed that the user who made those changes was unregistered and was using the internet protocol (IP) address 39.41.171.125. When the address was tracked, the records showed that the particular address was allocated to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The edit history of Arshdeep's Wikipedia page revealed that the user who made those changes was unregistered and was using the internet protocol (IP) address 39.41.171.125. When the address was tracked, the records showed that the particular address was allocated to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is all you need to know about how Wikipedia works, who can edit pages and how credible is the information that is provided.
Here is all you need to know about how Wikipedia works, who can edit pages and how credible is the information that is provided.
Who can edit Wikipedia articles?
Wikipedia pages can be easily edited by anyone by just clicking on the ‘edit’ button that is right next to subheads. One doesn't even need a Wikipedia account for making the changes.
Who can edit Wikipedia articles?
Wikipedia pages can be easily edited by anyone by just clicking on the ‘edit’ button that is right next to subheads. One doesn't even need a Wikipedia account for making the changes.
"Yes, anyone can be bold and edit an existing article or create a new one, and volunteers do not need to have any formal training. The people who create and edit articles on Wikipedia come from many countries, with individuals who all bring something different with them, but most importantly a willingness to help," its website read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Yes, anyone can be bold and edit an existing article or create a new one, and volunteers do not need to have any formal training. The people who create and edit articles on Wikipedia come from many countries, with individuals who all bring something different with them, but most importantly a willingness to help," its website read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Is the edited version checked to verify if that added information?
Wikipedia clearly mentions that it follows a few protocols to verify whether the information that has been added is credible. It says “Editors can patrol changes as they happen, monitor specific topics of interest, follow a user's track of contributions, tag problematic articles for further review, report vandals, discuss the merits of each article with other users, and much more."
Is the edited version checked to verify if that added information?
Wikipedia clearly mentions that it follows a few protocols to verify whether the information that has been added is credible. It says “Editors can patrol changes as they happen, monitor specific topics of interest, follow a user's track of contributions, tag problematic articles for further review, report vandals, discuss the merits of each article with other users, and much more."
If a change is unsourced or an editor's opinion, it can be removed from the website. Also, if required, the old version can be restored, it adds further.
This happened in Arshdeep's case also. Once the issue was flagged, Wikipedia removed the edited part and restored the original version.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This happened in Arshdeep's case also. Once the issue was flagged, Wikipedia removed the edited part and restored the original version.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Is any action taken against the user for putting up false information?
According to the website's rules, if a user is found misbehaving or putting up false information repeatedly, the account can be suspended. The user will not be able to make another account from the same IP address again.
Is any action taken against the user for putting up false information?
According to the website's rules, if a user is found misbehaving or putting up false information repeatedly, the account can be suspended. The user will not be able to make another account from the same IP address again.
Pages that are frequently targeted can be “protected’, meaning not everyone can edit them. There are levels of this protection based on the threats involved, Wikipedia also said
Pages that are frequently targeted can be “protected’, meaning not everyone can edit them. There are levels of this protection based on the threats involved, Wikipedia also said
Is that enough?
The recent event drew much flak regarding the protocol that Wikipedia follows to maintain its credibility. Many have pointed out that though Wikipedia took cognisance of the issue and fixed it, it was already too late.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Is that enough?
The recent event drew much flak regarding the protocol that Wikipedia follows to maintain its credibility. Many have pointed out that though Wikipedia took cognisance of the issue and fixed it, it was already too late.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Moreover, it removed the edited part only after it was flagged by a prominent newspaper and it was not a prompt action on their part.
Moreover, it removed the edited part only after it was flagged by a prominent newspaper and it was not a prompt action on their part.
Later MoS Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar commented, “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm - violates our govt's expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet."
Later MoS Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar commented, “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm - violates our govt's expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet."
IT ministry even summoned Wikipedia executives over the issue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
IT ministry even summoned Wikipedia executives over the issue.