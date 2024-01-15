The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released audio recordings that reveal that several Palestinian civilians living in Gaza are highly critical of Hamas. They are asking IDF to “kill" those “dogs" who have pushed them “100 years into the past". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: South Africa's genocide case against Israel: Can ICJ's verdict change the course of Israel-Hamas war? "Listen, listen to what the people around me are saying, may Allah protect us from you, Hamas," a Palestinian was heard telling an Israeli officer. "Allah will curse them, Allah will curse them and those that voted for them."

“May Allah bring disaster upon them. Our people are their hostages. Those dogs are taking advantage of their power over us," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli officers got a call from another civilian in Gaza. The man wanted Israel to take down Hamas leaders who are “sitting around in hotel rooms" abroad.

Also Read: ‘Israel-bound ships will continue to be targeted’: Houthi after US-UK airstrikes on Yemen amid surging Mideast conflict "Tell your leaders: Hamas people are abroad, outside of Palestine, screw them outside of Palestine, kill them. I am telling you in the name of our nation. I am sitting alone, and I'm screwed. Everything's destroyed. They're all abroad, sitting around in hotels. Sitting around in hotel rooms," the man said.

How do Israeli officers speak to Gaza civilians? Israel has Arab-speaking officers of Unit 504 who speak to civilians in Gaza to get information. Gazans are encouraged to call the IDF if they have any information about Hamas leaders or about the hostages. However, the communication line is now being used by Palestinians to express their frustration about Hamas leaders, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Israel rejects South Africa's 'genocide' charges at ICJ hearing, says it is ‘fighting a war’ Israel has offered ₹3.3 crore ($400,000) as a reward for information leading to the capture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Hamas releases video of Israeli hostages On January 14, Hamas released video footage of three Israeli hostages in Gaza. In the video, the hostages have asked the Israeli government to stop the offensive against Hamas so that they can be released.

Also Read: How the term “genocide" is misused in the Israel-Hamas war The undated 37-second video of Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, ended with the chyron: "Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate", Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!