Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Joe Biden will find it…’: 'Nostradamus' of US Presidential polls shares his 2024 predictions
BackBack

‘Joe Biden will find it…’: 'Nostradamus' of US Presidential polls shares his 2024 predictions

Livemint

US President Joe Biden is predicted to win a second term by election expert Allan Lichtman, known as the Nostradamus of US presidential elections. Biden is currently trailing his Republican rival by 1.5 percentage points according to national polls.

Combination picture featuring former US President Donald Trump and POTUS Joe Biden (REUTERS)Premium
Combination picture featuring former US President Donald Trump and POTUS Joe Biden (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden is set to retain the While House for another term unless “a lot goes wrong" in November. The prediction came from Allan Lichtman — often dubbed the Nostradamus of US presidential elections — as Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump launched high octane poll campaigns. Reports quoting national polls indicate that the POTUS is currently trailing his Republican rival by about 1.5 percentage points.

“I have not made a final prediction yet but I do have a model for 13 keys to the White House which have been correct since 1984 - 10 elections in a row - and the way it works is if six or more of the 13 keys go against the White House party (incumbent) they are predicted losers and if fewer than six then they are predicted winners. Right now a lot would have to go wrong for Joe Biden to lose this election. He's at the moment down by just two keys," he told NDTV.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue