‘Joe Biden will find it…’: 'Nostradamus' of US Presidential polls shares his 2024 predictions
US President Joe Biden is set to retain the While House for another term unless “a lot goes wrong" in November. The prediction came from Allan Lichtman — often dubbed the Nostradamus of US presidential elections — as Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump launched high octane poll campaigns. Reports quoting national polls indicate that the POTUS is currently trailing his Republican rival by about 1.5 percentage points.