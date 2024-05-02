US President Joe Biden is set to retain the While House for another term unless “a lot goes wrong" in November. The prediction came from Allan Lichtman — often dubbed the Nostradamus of US presidential elections — as Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump launched high octane poll campaigns. Reports quoting national polls indicate that the POTUS is currently trailing his Republican rival by about 1.5 percentage points.

“I have not made a final prediction yet but I do have a model for 13 keys to the White House which have been correct since 1984 - 10 elections in a row - and the way it works is if six or more of the 13 keys go against the White House party (incumbent) they are predicted losers and if fewer than six then they are predicted winners. Right now a lot would have to go wrong for Joe Biden to lose this election. He's at the moment down by just two keys," he told NDTV.