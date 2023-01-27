Almost 40,000 COVID deaths globally last week, more than half from China: WHO1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:49 PM IST
- WHO chief notified, in total, over the past 8 weeks, over 170 thousand deaths have been recorded, actual numbers are higher.
World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday notified that in the past week, almost 40,000 deaths were reported, more than half were reported from China alone.
