Home / News / World /  Almost 40,000 COVID deaths globally last week, more than half from China: WHO

Almost 40,000 COVID deaths globally last week, more than half from China: WHO

1 min read . 08:49 PM ISTLivemint
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), saidwe are in a much better place with the COVID19 pandemic than we were a year ago

  • WHO chief notified, in total, over the past 8 weeks, over 170 thousand deaths have been recorded, actual numbers are higher.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday notified that in the past week, almost 40,000 deaths were reported, more than half were reported from China alone. 

WHO chief notified, in total, over the past 8 weeks, over 170 thousand deaths have been recorded, actual numbers are higher. "I remain very concerned by the situation in many countries and the rising number of deaths," he told a press conference on Tuesday.

WHO's emergency committee on Covid-19 met on Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert. The panel's 14th meeting on the crisis comes nearly three years to the day since it first sounded the WHO's highest emergency alarm, as what was then called the novel coronavirus began to spread outside China.

