Almost all COVID-19 patients develop antibodies: WHO

"What we understand is 90 to 100 per cent of people who are infected with the virus do develop an antibody response, whether you have mild infection or asymptomatic infection all the way to severe infection. And we're still learning how long that antibody response lasts, how strong it is, how it relates to immunity from another infection, and how long that lasts," Van Kerkhove, an expert on epidemiology, said at a virtual press briefing.