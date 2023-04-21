Terror outfit Al-Qaeda and it's Indian counterpart Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have threatened to attack India over the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad on live television last Saturday in Uttar Pradesh. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf was murdered on 15 April, footage of which was captured on live television on news cameras outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

On the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, the terror group posted a message, threatening revenge and calling Atiq and his brother Arshad 'martyrs'.

The message was released in a seven-page magazine, released by As-Sahab, the outfit's propaganda media wing. It also promised to 'liberate' the Indian Muslims.

In the message, AQIS expressed anger over the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf and praised them as "martyrs".

Further, slogans in praise of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, gangsters turned politicians who were slain before the camera while in police custody at Prayagraj last week, were on Friday heard close to the largest mosque in Bihar capital.

AIMIM's Owaisi hits out at UP govt

Further AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that those who shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in UP were following in the footsteps of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, and called them "terrorists," who were part of a terror module.

Owaisi, who was addressing a gathering here, sought to know why UAPA has not been slapped against them. He targetted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath over the killing of Atiq Ahmad and and his brother Ashraf, who were in police custody.

Atiq Ahmad death

Atiq Ahmed, a former MP, and Ashraf, an ex-MLA, were shot dead by three gun-toting youths who raised religious slogans while opening fire and handed themselves over to the police afterwards last week.

The brother duo was wanted in a number of serious criminal cases, the most famous of these being the assassination of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was gunned down in January 2005, barely three months after snatching away Allahabad West seat, a pocket borough of Ahmed, who had won it five times on the trot before getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur.