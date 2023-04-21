Al-Qaeda threatens attack on India over Atiq Ahmad murder2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:53 PM IST
- The message was released in a seven-page magazine, released by As-Sahab, the outfit's propaganda media wing. It also promised to 'liberate' the Indian Muslims.
Terror outfit Al-Qaeda and it's Indian counterpart Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have threatened to attack India over the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad on live television last Saturday in Uttar Pradesh. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf was murdered on 15 April, footage of which was captured on live television on news cameras outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
