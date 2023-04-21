Al-Qaeda threatens attack on India over Atiq Ahmad murder

The brother duo was wanted in a number of serious criminal cases, the most famous of these being the assassination of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was gunned down in January 2005, barely three months after snatching away Allahabad West seat, a pocket borough of Ahmed, who had won it five times on the trot before getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}