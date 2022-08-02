The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who played central role in 9/11 attacks, in a strike in Afghanistan. Zawahari, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike carried out by CIA on Saturday evening at a house in Kabul. According to officials, Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safe house when the drone fired two missiles at him. Other family members were present, but they were unharmed and only Zawahiri was killed. 71-year-old Zawahari had a USD 25 million bounty on his head.

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, IN REMARKS FROM WHITE HOUSE

"Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more. No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out."

US SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN, IN STATEMENT

"In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls."

FORMER US PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, ON TWITTER

"Tonight’s news is also proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan. And I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda."

Tonight’s news is also proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan. And I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 2, 2022

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, ON TWITTER

"The death of Ayman al-Zawahiri is a step toward a safer world. Canada will keep working with our global partners to counter terrorist threats, promote peace and security, and keep people here at home and around the world safe."

The death of Ayman al-Zawahiri is a step toward a safer world. Canada will keep working with our global partners to counter terrorist threats, promote peace and security, and keep people here at home and around the world safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 2, 2022

SAUDI ARABIA FOREIGN MINISTRY, CITED BY STATE NEWS AGENCY

"Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States and Saudi Arabia."