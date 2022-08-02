The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who played central role in 9/11 attacks, in a strike in Afghanistan. Zawahari, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike carried out by CIA on Saturday evening at a house in Kabul. According to officials, Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safe house when the drone fired two missiles at him. Other family members were present, but they were unharmed and only Zawahiri was killed. 71-year-old Zawahari had a USD 25 million bounty on his head.

