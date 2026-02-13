‘Already persuaded case for Sheikh Hasina's extradition': BNP leader's first comment after big win in Bangladesh polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, renewed push for ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India, just hours after the party secured a sweeping win in the general elections. Senior party leader Salahuddin Ahmed said the party remains firm on its stance of Hasina's extradition.

“The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her extradition, and we also support it,” the senior BNP leader said, reported PTI.

Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile in New Delhi since her ouster, was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in November 2025 for crimes against humanity linked to the massive student uprising in the nation in 2024.

Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister on Saturday, 14 February.

‘Always press for her extradition…’ The senior BNP leader Ahmed's comments about Sheikh Hasina's extradition came soon after the BNP's sweeping victory in the general elections held on Thursday. This is the first election since the mass uprising in August 2024 that forced Hasina to flee to India.

According to a report by Bangladeshi media outlet Prothom Alo, the BNP party has won 209 seats, Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats – while the National Citizen Party (NCP) bagged 6 seats, as of 6pm, Friday (local time).

“We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed claimed that Bangladesh seeks normal relations with all neighbours, including India, but only on equal terms. "We need a friendly relationship based on mutual respect, equality with all the countries, including India," he said.

He even dismissed criticisms about the election's inclusivity after the Awami League was barred due to its suspension and ongoing violence probes.

"People of the country know that this is a very inclusive election. If you like to mention the exclusion of Awami League etc, people have rejected through the mass uprising in Aug 2024," Ahmed underlined.

Why Awami League did not take part in elections? The Awami League did not participate in the election after being barred from political activities, marking a significant change in the country's political landscape.

Exclusion of the party's participation in the polls stemmed from a decision by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which banned the party's activities in 2025 amid probes into its conduct during the uprising.