Amanda Gorman to run for US Presidency?

Amanda Gorman America's first National Youth Poet Laureate and the youngest poet in U.S. history to mark the transition of presidential power might run for US presidency in 2036, hinted Hillary Clinton, former Democratic presidential nominee and former first lady saying, "Gorman promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait."

Gorman, 22, offered a hopeful vision for a deeply divided country with her poem "The Hill We Climb". And with it, she joined the ranks of previous inaugural poets Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander, with a powerful performance at the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

From former US President Barack Obama to former first lady Hillary Clinton, appreciations for her performance came from all quarters.

Former President Obama said, On a day for the history books, Amanda Gorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it."

Obama also posted the clip of the poem with the tweet.

Clinton wrote wasn't Amanda Gorman’s poem just stunning? She also hinted in the same tweet that Gorman might run for the presidency in 2036.

Excerpts of the poem

"Being American is more than a pride we inherit. It's the past we step into and how we repair it," Gorman said, in a short poem that was greeted with a hail of critical acclaim on social media.

"We will not march back to what was. We move to what shall be, a country that is bruised, but whole. Benevolent, but bold. Fierce and free."

Speaking on the steps of the U.S. Capitol just two weeks after a violent mob laid siege to the seat of American government with Confederate flags, pipe bombs and a noose, Gorman said Americans could rise above the hatred.

"While democracy can be temporarily delayed, it can never be permanently defeated," Gorman said. "Let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left," Gorman said. "We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one."

"The new dawn blooms as we free it," said Gorman, who was named the first U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)





