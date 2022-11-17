Amazon begins mass layoffs, says ‘some roles no longer required’

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change. As we've gone through this, given the current macro-economic environment, some teams are making adjustments, which in some cases means certain roles are no longer necessary. We don't take these decisions lightly, and we are working to support any employees who may be affected," Nantel was quoted as saying in a report by TechCrunch on Wednesday.