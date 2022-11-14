Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to give away most of his wealth to charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will donate most of his wealth to charities that focus on climate change and social and political discrimination. As per Forbes, Bezos is currently the world's 4th richest man with a networth of $124 billion.
In an exclusive interview with CNN, Bezos and his partner, journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, said they intend to donate the majority of his wealth within his lifetime and currently the couple is “building the capacity to be able to give away this money."
The biggest challenge for them right now is to decide how to distribute his vast fortune.
“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said and further hints that though he intends to give away most part of his wealth, he is still looking at ways to maximise profit in business. “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."
“There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too," he added. “So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team."
He, however, denied identifying how and where and how much percentage of his money will be spent.
Bezos has committed $10 billion over 10 years, or about 8% of his current net worth, to the Bezos Earth Fund, which Sánchez co-chairs. Among its priorities are reducing the carbon footprint of construction-grade cement and steel; pushing financial regulators to consider climate-related risks; advancing data and mapping technologies to monitor carbon emissions; and building natural, plant-based carbon sinks on a large scale, the CNN report cited.
This was the first time, Bezos and Sánchez agreed to their first interview together since they began dating in 2019.
Earlier, Bezos have been highly criticised for not signing the Giving Pledge, a promise by hundreds of the world’s richest people to donate the mheajority of their wealth to charitable causes.
