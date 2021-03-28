Amazon Covid-19 testing kit gets FDA approval, expected to be used for employees

Amazon Covid-19 testing kit gets FDA approval, expected to be used for employees1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
The new Covid test kit has been developed by its subsidiary STS Lab Holdco
E-commerce giant and tech company Amazon has received authorization from an American drug authority, Food and Drug Administration authorization (FDA) for its new Covid-19 test kit.
The new Covid test kit has been developed by its subsidiary STS Lab Holdco. The testing kit is expected to be used by the multinational company for its employees.
A report by The Verge claims that the testing kit that has received a green signal from FDA for is being planned to utilize it for its on-location Covid testing programs.
The testing kit comes with a nasal swab that can either be used under the management of medical services supplier or as a part of an at-home kit where a patient can take his/her own sample and then send it to an incorporated lab.
The FDA's authorization, according to the report read, "Amazon plans to use the Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR Test for Detecting SARS-CoV-2 (Amazon Test) as part of the company's overall Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) preparedness and response program."
The approval additionally portrays Amazon's worker screening program. Some Amazon workers will be naturally given testing appointments around every 14 days. However, the report claims that the tests are voluntary.
"Amazon has partnered with a third-party healthcare provider who will issue the necessary prescriptions and individual test orders," the authorization added.
The report claimed that the organization started utilizing a modified version of an existing test kit that would turn into the Amazon test on August 28th, 2020. Between late September and early December 2020, it ran more than 560,000 samples, as per the approval.
