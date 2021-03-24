Amazon faces growing worker pressure in shadow of Alabama union vote
Employees organize in US and Europe, a sign the e-commerce giant’s labor battles will continue
Amazon.com Inc. warehouse workers in Alabama are voting on whether to unionize this month. Whatever the result, the e-commerce giant faces pressure from staff world-wide to make changes to its working conditions.
So far those actions stop short of a formal unionization push, but they involve hundreds of employees and show how work conditions at Amazon warehouses are increasingly in the spotlight. President Biden and other high-profile figures have weighed in on the Bessemer, Ala., vote among warehouse employees. Thousands of votes have already been submitted in the mail-in election, which concludes March 29.
