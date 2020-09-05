Amazon is hiring and expanding its offices: Inside the Tech Giant’s strategy

Amazon is increasing its workforce among both its corporate and noncorporate ranks. Hourly positions are continuously open at its hundreds of warehouses throughout the country, where workers sort, stow and prepare packages for delivery and take in returns. The company pays a minimum wage of $15 an hour, although it did away with certain incentive pay and stock compensation for hourly warehouse and customer-service employees when it changed the pay rate in 2018. Its biggest warehouses used for the bulk of its fulfillment operations are typically located in suburban areas, while smaller delivery centers are placed closer to cities to speed up shipping times.