Amazon layoff: Indians in US, Canada living on work visa in troubled waters

Raj, Kansagra, a Sofware Development Engineer at Amazon, has said that he has been laid off from Amazon after working there for 6 years. He said he is actively looking for his next opportunity and that ‘time is of the essence to find something new’ since he is on work visa at US. “We have seen Alexa grow from its early days and it's been an incredible journey. I'm proud of what we built together." Kansagra said.