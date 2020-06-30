Amazon's Twitch temporarily bans Trump for hate speech

Amazon-owned live-streaming platform, Twitch, has temporarily banned US president Donald Trump for hateful conduct, reported The Verge.

The offensive video stream in question, which is reportedly a re-broadcast of a Trump rally in which he allegedly gave a hateful speech against Mexicans, has also been taken down from the platform.

Twitch has been cracking down on hate speeches and harassment, and it banned several accounts recently. After the allegation of sexual harassment on the platform, Twitch CEO Emmett Sheer tweeted on 23 June an email sent internally to the company.

In the email, Sheer wrote that the company was looking at all incidents and will be taking action, while cooperating with law enforcement agencies. Actions taken by the company against offenders may include banning, removing partnerships or removing people from promotional opportunities.

Earlier today, another leading social media platform, Reddit, took down a large subreddit called The_Donald for alleged violation of hate speech policies. Dedicated to Donald Trump, the Reddit community had 790,000 users and posted memes, videos and messages in his support.

According to news reports, Reddit is planning to ban around 2,000 subreddits or communities for similar violations.

As the US elections draws closer, social media platforms are rife with misinformation and hate speeches.

Facebook has been facing a lot of backlash lately for failing to curb hate speeches on its platforms. Many of the large corporations, including Coca Cola, Diageo, Hershey's, Starbucks, Levi Strauss & Company, Unilever and Verizon, have decided to stop ad spending on Facebook for not doing enough in this regard.

Social media platforms that have taken a more proactive stance have been in the line of fire of the US president. In May, Trump signed an executive order that would limit liability protections enjoyed by social media companies in retaliation to Twitter's labelling of two of his tweets as misleading.

Trump argued that social media platforms are protected from any liability because they claim to be neutral.

Donald Trump has on multiple occasions openly mocked and criticized Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Twitter.

In 2019, Pentagon snubbed Amazon and awarded a $10-billion cloud-computing contract, JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure), to Microsoft. The contract was put on hold in February by a US court.

Amazon has maintained that they lost the contract because of Trump’s personal animosity towards Bezos.

