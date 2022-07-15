Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Amazon to create 4,000 jobs in Britain this year

Amazon to create 4,000 jobs in Britain this year

Amazon.com held its biggest ever 'Prime Day' global shopping event on July 12 and 13 in Britain
1 min read . 05:35 AM ISTReuters

  • With this, Amazon will take its permanent workforce to 75,000 and making it one of the country's top-10 private-sector employers

Amazon.com said it would recruit 4,000 workers in Britain this year, including at fulfilment centres in Wakefield and Knowsley, taking its permanent workforce to 75,000 and making it one of the country's top-10 private-sector employers.

The company, which held its biggest ever "Prime Day" global shopping event on July 12 and 13, said 56% of its new hires in its British operations teams in the first half of the year were previously unemployed or had joined directly from education.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

