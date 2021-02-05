OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Amazon to hire 1,000 apprenticeships in pandemic- battered UK
Amazon to hire 1,000 apprenticeships in pandemic- battered UK (REUTERS)
Amazon to hire 1,000 apprenticeships in pandemic- battered UK (REUTERS)

Amazon to hire 1,000 apprenticeships in pandemic- battered UK

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 07:23 AM IST Reuters

Amazon brought a little cheer to Britain's pandemic- battered labour market on Friday, saying it will recruit more than 1,000 apprentices in 2021. Britain's unemployment rate hit 5% in November, its highest since mid-2016, according to official data.

Amazon brought a little cheer to Britain's pandemic- battered labour market on Friday, saying it will recruit more than 1,000 apprentices in 2021.

Britain's unemployment rate hit 5% in November, its highest since mid-2016, according to official data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File: Passengers undergo thermal scanning before boarding a DTC bus

'DTC has always provided buses,' says Police as Delhi govt asks for its return

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden promises a new era in foreign politics, says 'America is back'

3 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The H1B visa, popular among Indian IT companies and professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies. Photo:AP

India in talks with US over H1-B visas: MEA

1 min read . 07:15 AM IST
Raghavan, who recently completed 20 years with Landor, has turned her Buddha sculpture at home into a signature motif for her home office. Clients like to see it as a backdrop to on-video calls as it gives them a sense of calm, she says.

A leader by design

5 min read . 07:03 AM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The retail sector has been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus crisis. According to the Centre for Retail Research, the sector lost 177,000 jobs in 2020, with a further 200,000 expected to be shed this year.

Amazon said the apprenticeships will cover 25 different programmes ranging from IT, safety technician and human resources through to robotics, software engineering and creative digital design.

The U.S. internet giant said it created 10,000 permanent UK jobs in 2020, taking the total to over 40,000.

Amazon says it has invested 23 billion pounds ($31.5 billion) in the United Kingdom since 2010 but does not break down that figure between capital expenditure and operating costs.

On Tuesday, Amazon reported group quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time and said founder Jeff Bezos was stepping down as CEO.

($1 = 0.7301 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout