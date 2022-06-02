Amazon to pull Kindle out of China after years-long struggle

Amazon’s Kindle pullout coincides with growing regulatory pressures on both local and foreign companies that operate in China, including censorship and content curbs. The company said the withdrawal was not due to government pressure or censorship and was part of a periodic re-evaluation of its offerings around the world. Other US internet firms including Yahoo and Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn have announced they’re scaling back their operations in the country, citing a challenging environment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}