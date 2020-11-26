Amazon warehouse workers in Germany to go on 3-day strike on 'Black Friday'

As many as seven German Amazon warehouse workers will go on a three-day strike called by trade union Verdi. The three-day strike will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on 27 November.

Scheduled to begin with Wednesday's night shift, Verdi is demanding better pay and working conditions, reports news agency Reuters.

Verdi, which argues that workers are not sufficiently protected against the spread of the coronavirus, has been organising strikes at Amazon in Germany, the firm's biggest market after the US, since 2013, most recently last month during its "Prime Day" promotional event, the report added.

At the time that Amazon offered "excellent" salaries, with benefits and working conditions comparable with other important employers, a company spokesperson said.

United States retail giant Amazon has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic sent consumers online, making it difficult for some bricks-and-mortar shops to compete.

Last week, Amazon bowed to government pressure in France to postpone its local Black Friday event by a week to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Germany extended the coronavirus-linked restrictions until 20 December, while the limitations of social contacts are likely to be in place until January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting with minister-presidents of federal states.

The decision was first announced by the Minister-President of the federal state Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff.

"The clear statement of the federation and federal states says that we cannot lift the restrictions in late November," Merkel said on late Wednesday, adding that the limited lockdown is likely to be extended until 20 December.

Germany has registered 983,312 coronavirus cases so far, with about 15,000 fatalities.

