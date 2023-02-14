Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said that it successfully carried passengers on a public road in its fully autonomous vehicle on public roads for the first time.

Last week, the electric vehicle, which doesn’t have a steering wheel, ran a mile-long route carrying staff between Zoox’s two main buildings in Foster City, California, the company said in a statement. The firm will now operate a shuttle for employees on the same trip while it seeks additional clearances to expand its service to the public.

The company said the robotaxi trip marks the first time that a vehicle designed without human controls has carried passengers on a public road.

Zoox’s driverless testing permit, which it has held since September of 2020, was extended by California to include the purpose-built robotaxi.

To date, Zoox’s public-road testing has been limited to a fleet of retrofitted gas-powered cars that carry sensors powering the self-driving technology.

Last week, the @CA_DMV granted our permit to operate our robotaxi autonomously on public roads. This weekend, we hit the road! It marked the first time in history that a purpose-built robotaxi—with no manual controls—drove autonomously on open public roads https://t.co/EzkpDKOK7G… https://t.co/Th0lHRL5uD pic.twitter.com/8merkrp5VE — Zoox (@zoox) February 13, 2023

The robotaxi was built as a fully autonomous vehicle from scratch rather than retrofitting existing cars for self-driving which comes without a steering wheel or pedals and has room for four passengers, with two facing each other.

On the Foster City route, it will travel at a top speed of 35 miles per hour. Zoox unveiled its robotaxi at the end of 2020 and has been conducting testing at its own facility.

The company said that Zoox is designed for city streets, but that doesn't mean it can't go fast.

“High speeds require rigorous testing, first in simulation and then IRL. Meet the crew who are ensuring you'll have a safe and comfortable ride, whether it's at 5MPH or 75MPH," it said.

Zoox is designed for city streets, but that doesn't mean it can't go fast. High speeds require rigorous testing, first in simulation and then IRL. Meet the crew who are ensuring you'll have a safe and comfortable ride, whether it's at 5MPH or 75MPH. https://t.co/PIPmdRpQ07 pic.twitter.com/pxYHGM4W0x — Zoox (@zoox) February 8, 2023

Zoox, which Amazon acquired in 2020 for an undisclosed sum, is racing a collection of startups, including General Motors Co.’s Cruise, to deploy robotaxis. Meanwhile, scrutiny of the technology over safety concerns is increasing. On February 3, Cruise said it had received permission from California’s department of motor vehicles to test its own Origin shuttle on the state’s public roads. They have not yet done so.

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG last fall too had announced they would shutter their Argo AI self-driving unit and focus on driver-assistance technology that provided more immediate returns, as reported by Reuters.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)