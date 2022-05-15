Amazon's Jeff Bezos criticises US Prez Joe Biden over inflation tweet. See post

Amazon's Jeff Bezos criticises US Prez Joe Biden over inflation tweet. See post2 min read . 09:32 PM IST
- The exchange began with Biden’s tweet: 'You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share'
In reply to Joe Biden's tweet saying inflation could be tamed by making wealthy corporations “pay their fair share", Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accused the US President of “misdirection" on microblogging site Twitter.
The exchange began with Biden’s tweet: “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share."
“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead," Bezos, 58, the world’s richest person after Elon Musk tweeted, referring to the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board announced in April.
“Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," he further said.
With inflation at a 40-year peak and little sign of immediate relief, the consumer-driven US economy faces question marks, despite very low unemployment and accelerating wage gains.
Americans have seen a growing wave of price hikes since 2021, amid global supply chain snarls and labor shortages, but the increases picked up speed after Russia invaded Ukraine and sanctions on Moscow sent energy costs soaring.
Amazon, which paid $3.7 billion in US taxes last year on global revenue of $469 billion, is often criticised for not contributing enough in federal levies, given its size.
Still Bezos who is often held up as a poster boy for income inequality wasn’t ready to sit by and start taking heat for inflation as well.
Bezos and Amazon were frequent Twitter targets of former President Donald Trump, who often tried to blunt critical investigative stories by the Bezos-owned Washington Post by attributing it to his personal feud with Bezos.
This is the Amazon founder’s first public spat with Biden and came on a day when Bezos was quite active on the social-media platform. In addition to sparring with Biden about inflation, Bezos engaged in conversations with other Twitter users about space squirrels and dyslexia.
Twitter has been at the centre of the news since Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, offered to take it private last month.
