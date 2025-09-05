Amazon's new phone use rule amid BIG reset plan: ‘$50 monthly…’

Amazon is now monitoring how its employees' company-issued phone use is work-related. The company, under the leadership of CEO Andy Jassy, is returning to a "hardcore mindset", Business Insider reported.

At Amazon Web Services (AWS), some employees now report what percentage of their phone use is work-related, with the $50 monthly reimbursement adjusted proportionally.

But this is just one among other changes the company has proposed.

Amazon's '375' change In the past year, Amazon slashed layers of management, increasing worker-to-manager ratios by 15%, Business Insider reported.

The company also has updated performance metrics and pay structures, and the majority of corporate employees are back in the office five days a week.

Amazon also revamped its compensation system to reward high performers more directly. The new structure puts greater emphasis on an employee's performance history, with those earning top marks for four consecutive years now eligible for pay increases that exceed the standard compensation bands.

Moreover, an internal document created by Amazon's recruiting team and obtained by Business Insider noted that the rigid RTO mandate and the company's unique pay model are making it harder to recruit "high demand" talent.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2021 and became Amazon's second-ever CEO, has reportedly created a "bureaucracy mailbox," to which employees are encouraged to flag unnecessary processes or rules that could be streamlined or eliminated.

According to the report, Amazon says the initiative has already led to 375 changes.

Jassy replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the CEO in 2021 and became Amazon's second-ever CEO. The reset is about getting Amazon back to what made it so successful in the first place.

'Commit to higher standard' A glimpse into Amazon's "more disciplined, hardcore culture came" in July, when an Amazon advertising director sent senior managers a sharply worded email titled "Raising Our Leadership Standard."

The company wanted to see "higher productivity" and "more competitive leadership roles," he wrote, according to the email obtained by Business Insider.

